× State Trooper shoots ‘non-compliant’ passenger during Baton Rouge traffic stop

BATON ROUGE – A Louisiana State Police Trooper shot and injured a “non-compliant” passenger during a traffic stop this morning.

The Trooper pulled over a vehicle on Potwin Drive and Perkins Road around 3 a.m. on July 10, according to Trooper Bryan Lee.

During the traffic stop, one of the passengers in the vehicle became “non-compliant,” and the Trooper fired at least one shot from their service weapon, according to Lee.

The unidentified passenger was struck and transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, and the Trooper suffered a minor injury.

There has been no indication whether or not the passenger who was shot was armed at the time of the confrontation, and no information about the status of the shot passenger or the Trooper has been released.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger fled the scene after the shooting, and a third passenger is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, according to Lee.