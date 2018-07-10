× NOPD: Woman booked for murder after shooting, killing neighbor

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 51-year-old woman in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Jessica May-Orr on July 8.

According to NOPD, Kierston Johnson has been booked on one count of second-degree murder.

NOPD officers responded Sunday afternoon to a shooting in the 1900 block of Port Street. They found a female victim inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where she later died from her injuries.

The victim and perpetrator were neighbors and the investigation remains active at this time.

Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any other information regarding this incident.