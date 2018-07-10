NOPD officers arrest man carrying 2 guns, bag of pot on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers on patrol in the French Quarter arrested a man for illegally carrying two handguns and a bag of marijuana after spotting a bulge on his hip.

The officers were on foot patrol at the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon around 1:10 a.m. on July 8 when they spotted a rectangular bulge on the left side of 21-year-old Lyndell Davis’ waist.

Upon further inspection, the butt of a black semi-automatic handgun could be seen protruding from underneath Davis’ shirt, according to the NOPD.

The officers patted Davis down and found the loaded semi-automatic handgun, a small loaded revolver, and a bag of pot.

He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on drug and gun charges.