NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Parleaux Beer Lab

NEW ORLEANS -- Welcome to Parleaux Beer Lab, a neighborhood brewery right in the heart of the Bywater.

"We've got 12 taps and we try and keep them full all the time. Sometimes they'll be less, maybe we'll have some special releases in a small keg off to the side," says Jon Butts with Parleaux Beer Lab.

So there's definitely something for everyone here, from IPA’s to stouts and then some, Parleaux has you covered.

we tried the sour IPA, a popular brew especially during the summer months.

"It's a totally different experience. You get all the hops, flavor and aroma but you don't get a lot of the bitterness" says Butts.

But perhaps what's unique about Parleaux is their outdoor space. They feature a highly coveted addition that allows both people and pets to roam about freely. You can bring the entire family here to lounge about outside and maybe even give the over sized swing a try. But not to worry, even if you spill your beer, there's plenty more to go around.

Parleaux Beer Lab is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!