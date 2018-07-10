Mardi Gras Indians to perform ‘Stop the Violence’ concert at Tipitina’s Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Mardi Gras Indians are using their influence to try and make their neighborhoods safer.

Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr., and the Wild Magnolia are throwing a "Stop the Violence" concert at Tipitina's Saturday night.

The Big Chief says he was motivated by the shooting death of 4-year-old Cali Mack in LaPlace. Cali Mack and her father, Cameron, were gunned down while walking upstairs to their apartment on the night of May 29.

Dollis says people look up to the Mardi Gras Indians, and it's their responsibility to set a good example.

"I might go to a store, and (people will) be like, 'Oh, that's the Big Chief right there.' And I will speak to them, and you know, ask how they're doing in school and stuff like that," Dollis says.

The concert is Saturday at 10 p.m. Click here for tickets from Tipitina's.