If the shoe fits, wear it. Maybe this homeless guy made it

NEW ORLEANS - Nobody knows exactly how many people live on the streets of New Orleans.

The homeless, that is.

When your home address is not on a New Orleans street, but in the streets of New Orleans, not only are you homeless, chances are you are also jobless.

Getting a job is hard enough when you've got a home, you know that. Even when you've got an education, a college degree and a resume full of experience. It's still tough to get a job.

For people who seem to have nothing but want to work, there's a new opportunity.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the Reunion Shoe Company at 2031 Desire Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Reunion Shoe Company is a place where shoes are made. Actually, they are re-made.

Dan Fowler is the brains, heart and soul behind Reunion Shoe Company.

Dan Fowler is from Tampa, Florida.

Dan came to New Orleans to get a college degree in music industry studies from Loyola University New Orleans.

It's actually a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry Studies. Dan got his degree and graduated in 2007.

Dan must have been listening to the concert coming from the streets of New Orleans.

He heard the city's homeless.

And he heard loud and clear form a homeless man named Jonique.

Jonique Houston is 37-years-old.

Jonique was on the streets for almost two years. He was hit by a car. He lived under a bridge.

But now he's working at Reunion Shoe Company and he's got a home.

If you'd like a pair of these shoes made by Jonique Houston, just click right here please.