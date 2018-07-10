Hammond missionaries stuck in Haiti after violent protests break out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAITI -- Members of a Tangipahoa Parish church are stuck in Haiti after violent protests broke out in the Caribbean country.

According to WBRZ, Pastor Jim Grega and four other members of The Mission Church in Hammond are waiting for the violence to subside so they can come home.

The riots are in response to the high cost of fuel, prompting the U.S. government to warn citizens in Haiti to shelter in place.

"We are safe," Grega said in a FaceTime interview with WBRZ. "We've been talking with the Embassy, a lot of people ... especially in Louisiana. We are ready to get out."

Gregor and his team have spent years in Haiti opening a school and a church. They're not the only Louisiana missionaries stuck on the island.

