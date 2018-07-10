× Father arrested in connection with accidental shooting death of 4-year-old in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — The father of a 4-year-old girl who died after an accidental shooting in Chalmette on July 5 has been arrested for the child’s death.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Karama Wylie, 27, has been booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded the evening of July 5 to a shooting in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Chalmette. It’s unclear whether the 4-year-old girl shot herself, or what led to her father being charged in connection with her death. She was taken to University Medical Center and later died of her injuries.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.