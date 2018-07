× Family of missing St. Charles Parish man hasn’t heard from him in months

ST. ROSE, La. — Family members are looking for answers in the disappearance of 26-year-old David Michael Sumlin.

His relatives said they haven’t heard from him in a couple of months. They fear someone has harmed him.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a missing persons report was filed for Sumlin July 4.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at (985) 783-6237.