‘Zulu does not take this lightly’: Lawsuit accuses Zulu king-elect Naaman Stewart of sexual harassment

NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit filed by a former employee of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club accuses former Zulu president and Zulu King-elect Naaman Stewart of sexual harassment.

At a press conference held Monday afternoon, Zulu officials said they were made aware of the allegations through media reports and said they have not yet been served with the lawsuit.

“We can say we do not condone any misappropriate behavior by our officers. We strive for a safe environment for our members and employees. The Zulu organization does not take this lightly,” current Zulu president Elroy James said.

According to the lawsuit, Gemell Hulbert was working for the Zulu organization in June 2015 and helping a fellow employee close the business for the night on June 27, 2015. That’s when she claims Stewart, the longtime former Zulu president who is slated to serve as king of Zulu in 2019, followed her into the bathroom and told her to show him her breasts and engage in sexual activity with him.

Hulbert says in the lawsuit that Stewart groped her several times in the bathroom, all of which she says she has on an audio recording of the incident.

She also claims that she reported the incident to several Zulu staffers, but she ended up being fired after reporting what happened, according to the lawsuit.

“She was traumatized and devastated by the conduct of president Naaman Stewart, and a lack of altruism from members and staff when she reported the incident,” the lawsuit says.

