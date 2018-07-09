Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to join the US Supreme Court, setting the stage for a dramatic confirmation battle over a stalwart conservative who could shape the direction of the court for decades to come.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh would replace a frequent swing vote on the bench, retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often sided with his liberal colleagues on issues such as abortion, affirmative action and LGBT rights.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and Yale Law School graduate who previously served in both Bush administrations. He also worked on independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Metairie native and St. Mary’s Dominican High School graduate Amy Coney Barrett, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the Seventh Circuit, was among the president’s finalists for the high court.

Other finalists included Judge Raymond Kethledge, 51, who sits on the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, and Thomas Hardiman, 53, who sits on the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals.