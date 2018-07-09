× Watch Essence Fest goers do the electric slide on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – This year’s Essence Festival was one for the books!

It had amazing sold out concerts with major headliners like Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and many more!

But the party didn’t end at the Superdome.

Check out this video of the after party on Bourbon Street posted by Arthur Hudson:

You can see dozens of people doing the electric slide on Bourbon to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I let go”.

It was like a huge family reunion!

The video has been viewed across social media with over 6,000 shares and 5, 000 likes.

What a way to celebrate Essence!