Pence met with potential SCOTUS picks Kavanaugh, Kethledge and Coney Barrett

Vice President Mike Pence met this week with three potential Supreme Court nominees, Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett, according to a source with knowledge of the meetings.

Pence met with Kethledge and Coney Barrett while in Indiana earlier this week, then sat down with Kavanaugh in Washington on Wednesday.

The three judges are considered to be the strongest contenders ahead of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination announcement on Monday evening.

CNN reported earlier this week that the President has wrapped up his scheduled interviews for the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire, as he moves closer to formally announcing his pick for the next high court justice.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence will travel to Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday evening to have dinner with Trump and first lady Melania Trump, where the Supreme Court nomination will likely come up.