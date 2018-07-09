Now serving 75 years of catfish perfection: Barrow’s is back in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If you wanted catfish in New Orleans, Louisiana, the name you dropped, at least for the last 75 years was Barrow's.

It WAS Barrow's.

Until now.

Now, it is Barrow's.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is standing in a long line in front of the Barrow's Catfish .

The new restaurant is at 8300 Earhart Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70118.

It's in the same strip shopping center as Riviera Fitness.

You probably know the location.

It's about six to eight blocks from the old Barrow's Catfish location.

The old Barrow's closed after Hurricane Katrina destroyed it.

The original restaurant was called Barrow's Shady Inn.

It opened back in 1943.

It made a big name for itself back in the day by serving simple.

Barrow's Shady Inn served up fried catfish.

That was the only entree on the menu.

And the only side dish that accompanied the only entree was potato salad.

And people loved it.

It was THE place to go to eat catfish in New Orleans.

The location after Hurricane Katrina is not the only thing about Barrow's Catfish that's new.

The menu is new.

The menu has more on it.

Catfish is still number one. But now you can also get fried shrimp, crawfish bread and gumbo.

The reviews are top notch.

"Scrumptous," says a lady who was there when the doors re-opened.

"Sensationa," says a man who was thinking about ordering another plate to take home with him.

Barrow's Catfish is now open Monday - Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm.

It's open Friday and Saturday 11 am to 10 pm.

Closed on Sundays.