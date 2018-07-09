NOPD looking for man caught on camera stealing TVs from Gentilly home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of flat screen TVs from a house in Gentilly.

The man can be seen shattering a glass door in the rear of the home in the 4200 block of Cadillac Street around 9 a.m. on July 5.

After making his way into the home, the man goes down a hall and returns a few minutes later carrying one of the two Samsung TVs he stole from the house.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the individual believed to be responsible is asked to contact Third District Detective Raionda Edgerson or any member of the Third District Property Crimes Unit at (504) 658-6030.