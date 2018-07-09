× NOPD investigating shooting that left one woman dead

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that claimed the life of a woman in the St. Claude neighborhood.

At around 2:46 p.m., Fifth District officers received a call about an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1900 block of Port Street.

Officers found the woman shot in the chest inside of an apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives gather evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

If you know anything please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.