Mitch Landrieu undecided on 2020 presidential run in new Politico profile

NEW ORLEANS – Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu doesn’t know if he wants to run for president in 2020, he said in a new and far-ranging interview for Politico Magazine.

Politico reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere spoke to Landrieu for an extensive interview published on July 8.

Landrieu talks about a range of things, from his adjustment to the transition out of the mayor’s office to his ambitions for the future.

“I’m not trying to be, you know, be evasive here,” Landrieu replied when Dovere asked him if he wants to run for president. “The answer to your question is: I do not know. I don’t know.”

Landrieu has taken a firm stance against the policies and proclamations of President Trump, especially the swell of alt-right and white nationalist support Trump enjoyed during the 2016 election.

Still riding high on the national attention he received after speaking out against hate after receiving the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2017, Landrieu has drawn the attention of former president Barack Obama, who invited him for a private meeting, according to the Politico article.

Still, Landrieu says he’s spending his time looking at his 30 years of public service and trying to figure out what to do next.

“I am now, as I sit here as a 58-year-old person thinking about, ‘What’s my future look like?’ I could go into politics, I could go into the private sector, I can go into the philanthropic community, I can do a combination of all of those things. I’m trying to figure out what makes sense for me, in terms of how to fulfill, what’s in my heart, and where my talent meets opportunity and my responsibility,” Landrieu said.

He hasn’t decided one way or another on his plans for 2020, according to the article.