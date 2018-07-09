Forbes reports that Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg is now the world’s third-richest person alive. He has passed Warren Buffett. 34-year-old Zuckerberg is worth 81.6 billion dollars, that's about 373 million more than Buffett. For the first time, the world's three richest people are all tech titans-- Amazon's Jeff Bezos at 141 billion. Bill Gates with 93 billion and Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg is now the 3rd richest person alive
-
Mark Zuckerberg is now the third-richest person alive
-
Mark Zuckerberg: My info was shared in data scandal, too
-
Facebook tries to move past scandals with new features
-
What data scandal? Facebook is growing
-
Facebook should pay us for using our data
-
-
Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill Monday to meet with lawmakers
-
Facebook announces changes to combat election meddling
-
On Instagram, no nipples. But you can sometimes find Fentanyl
-
Man visiting mother’s grave ‘panicked’ after noticing cemetery’s mistake
-
What to do if your Facebook data was exposed
-
-
Female shooter at YouTube HQ dead after wounding 3 others, police say
-
Soccer team found alive after 9 days trapped in cave
-
‘They basically built a torture chamber:’ Hikers find dead dog in buried cage