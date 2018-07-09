× Man on honeymoon dies after crashing into wife in freak zip line accident

ROATAN, Honduras – An unthinkable honeymoon accident: A newlywed Israeli man crashed into his wife while ziplining in Honduras, killing him and leaving his wife seriously injured, reports the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her up there,” local fire chief Wilmer Guerrero is quoted as saying in the Spanish-language La Prensa.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, were on a cruise that stopped in Roatan, and they decided to go for a zipline adventure over the treetops Thursday afternoon.

Fanken got stuck about halfway through, and her husband soon slammed into her, the fire chief tells the Washington Post. Both were conscious at the hospital despite suffering multiple serious injuries, but Tishman eventually died, perhaps of a brain hemorrhage.

His body was being flown back to Israel for burial. Fanken, meanwhile, has been airlifted to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, reports the Forward.

