× Louisiana public school teachers can apply to take college courses at state’s expense

BATON ROUGE — Applications are now available for Louisiana public school teachers who are interested in enrolling in courses at any regionally accredited college or university, as well as some private universities, in Louisiana at the state’s expense.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the program is called BESE Tuition Program for Teachers. Applications can be found here.

The application prioritizes teachers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, and those accepted to participate in the program who will be taking STEM-focused coursework will join a newly created cadre of educators called STEM Fellows, who will work with the Department and the LaSTEM Council to further STEM initiatives across the state.

“Louisiana strives to make STEM education available to all students to help build a workforce and a citizenry fluent in future technologies,” said State Superintendent John White. “That will necessitate fully prepared teachers with every opportunity to further their own education. The decision to revive this important program marks a step in the right direction.”

In the 2018-2019 year, the program, supported by state and federal dollars, will make available 21 seats, seven for each of the fall, spring and summer semesters. If additional funding becomes available, the number for the spring and summer semesters may increase, and the Department hopes to increase the number of available spots in future years.

Any certified teacher currently employed may apply, but priority will be given to applicants who:

Apply to enroll in a course related to the implementation of a high school STEM pathway;

Apply to enroll in a STEM course;

Teach in a rural school system;

Teach at a school labeled Comprehensive Intervention Required; and/or

Apply to enroll in a course that fits into a broader certification, higher degree or other program.

Teachers may apply for courses they are already enrolled in or courses they are able to enroll in prior to the registration deadline. For either option, funds will be provided directly by the Department to the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid to pay for the course tuition.

The submission deadline for Fall 2018 is July 23, 2018, and acceptance and rejection decisions will be announced July 27, 2018. Applications for Spring 2019 courses will be made available in October 2018.

Any applicant not accepted to the program is encouraged to explore a similar state program that offers college coursework at no cost. The Classroom Teacher Enrollment Program (CTEP), which was recently revived by the Board of Regents, goes into effect when all funding for the BESE Tuition Program for Teachers is exhausted and allows public school teachers to register for courses that have available seats after that college’s enrollment period closes.

The CTEP program is not limited to those who applied to the BESE Tuition Program for Teachers. It is available to any interested educator.