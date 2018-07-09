Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Justin Bieber is apparently off the market.
TMZ is reporting that Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin!
According to the gossip site, two eyewitnesses saw the engagement go down at a resort in the Bahamas.
"They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen," TMZ says.
"Justin then proposed in front of everyone." 💍
Here are some of the best reactions from the web -
So relatable.
#RIPJustNEY.
Selena's BFF posting this photo after news broke... LIVING HER BEST LIFE!
The author of this post's reaction (@KinseySchofield) can only be described in 5 emojis... 💔 💔 💔 💔 💔