Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Justin Bieber is apparently off the market.

TMZ is reporting that Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin!

According to the gossip site, two eyewitnesses saw the engagement go down at a resort in the Bahamas.

"They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen," TMZ says. "Justin then proposed in front of everyone." 💍

Here are some of the best reactions from the web - Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and I have never been so sad in my entire life... did she know every word to every song? did she go to his concert by herself? did she buy all purple clothes because he said it was his favorite color? did she even watch never say never — hanna 💫 (@hannalangevin) July 8, 2018 So relatable. Justin Bieber might be engaged. I ask that you respect my privacy during this time as I mourn the loss of my future marriage. — WHITNEY YOUNG (@whitneyyoung) July 8, 2018 #RIPJustNEY. bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT Selena's BFF posting this photo after news broke... LIVING HER BEST LIFE! The author of this post's reaction (@KinseySchofield) can only be described in 5 emojis... 💔 💔 💔 💔 💔