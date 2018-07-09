Elderly man knocked out of wheelchair during French Quarter robbery attempt
NEW ORLEANS – An elderly man was knocked out of his wheelchair in the French Quarter last night during a robbery attempt.
The 77-year-old man was in the 800 block of Decatur Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 8 when he was attacked from behind.
Forty-one-year-old Sylbe Paul approached the victim from behind and grabbed his jacket, which contained his wallet, according to initial reports by the NOPD.
The victim held onto his jacket, and a struggle ensued.
The victim’s wheelchair tipped over during the struggle, which continued until a bystander intervened.
Paul was arrested on the scene for simple robbery, according to the NOPD.
