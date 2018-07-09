Celebrating 24 years of ‘Satchmo’ Summer Jazz Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Congratulations are in order as this week is the culmination of the 24th year of Louis Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp at Loyola.

The camp is designed for kids who are a bit more serious than beginners. It gives them further instruction from some of the city's music and dance masters.

The mission began as an effort to keep our music alive, and after 24 years, the number of kids and staff who attend every year have both doubled.

The camp's alumni include some familiar names, like Trombone Shorty and Christian Scott.

Friday night, everything wraps up with a free concert featuring the students and instructors. It takes place at Roussel Hall at Loyola at 8 p.m. News with a Twist's own LBJ will be emceeing along with 90-year-old swing dance legend Norma Miller.

