Watch 51 immigrants become naturalized US citizens at the WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS - This year, on the eve of the Fourth of July, dozens of immigrants became US citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the National WWII Museum.

The 51 prospective Americans from 24 countries around the world completed their official transition into full citizenship with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gathered along with family and friends, the new Americans waved flags inside the Freedom Pavilion at the WWII Museum.

Their dreams of becoming naturalized citizens finally came true.

Father Jose Pallipurath, a Roman Catholic priest originally from India, was among the excited crowd.

“I came over to the Diocese of Alexandria to work as a priest, and I got incardinated, which means I am part of this Diocese,” Fr. Pallipurath said. “The rest of my life I will be spending here, so I wanted to become an American so that I can minister well to my people.”