Slidell woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Road

SLIDELL – A 42-year-old woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run incident in Slidell last night.

Sandra Duet Royer was riding a bicycle northbound on Military Road near the intersection of Brownswitch Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 5 when she was struck from behind, according to Louisiana State Police.

The vehicle that struck Royer, thought to be a dark colored Chevrolet/GMC pickup or SUV, sped away from the scene.

Royer was wearing a orange safety vest and her Huffy mountain bike was equipped with a light in the front and a reflector in the back.

She died from her injuries at Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore.

The vehicle that struck Royer was last seen heading north on Military Road, and it could have damage to the right side view mirror and front end, according to the LSP.

If you have information pertaining to this crash, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.