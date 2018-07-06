Singer Chris Brown is charged with felony in Florida

Singer Chris Brown has been charged with felony battery for allegedly punching a man last year, police said Friday.

Brown struck the man for taking Brown’s picture without permission in a Tampa nightclub, Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said.

Brown, 29, was arrested Thursday night in West Palm Beach after a concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds, Hegarty said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Brown was released after about an hour.

Hegarty said Brown posted $2,000 bond.

CNN has reached out to Brown’s attorney.

The singer has had several run-ins with the law, including physical assault charges following an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident, and received five years probation and community service.

In 2013, Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel in Washington, DC. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in court the next day, and Brown was released from jail without bail.

Later that year, Brown was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session. A judge ordered him to immediately enter into another rehab program.