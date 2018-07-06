NOPD looking for 2 tattooed men after Bourbon Street wallet snatching

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who snatched a man’s wallet out of his hand on Bourbon Street.

The robbery occurred around 4:15 a.m. on July 5 in the 100 block of Bourbon, according to the NOPD.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s wallet and ran away, and the second suspect assisted in the incident.

Both suspects have distinctive tattoos across their chests, which were displayed in a surveillance video of the suspects walking shirtless down a French Quarter sidewalk.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or their whereabouts should contact any Eighth District officer at (504) 658-6080.