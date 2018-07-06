New Orleans Police investigating early morning shooting in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.
It happened Friday, July 6th around 6 a.m.
Investigators say a man was shot at the intersection of Franklin and North Claiborne Avenues.
Initial reports say the victim is suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his body.
No word on a motive or possible suspect.
We will update you when more information is available.