× New Orleans Police investigating early morning shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

It happened Friday, July 6th around 6 a.m.

Investigators say a man was shot at the intersection of Franklin and North Claiborne Avenues.

Initial reports say the victim is suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his body.

No word on a motive or possible suspect.

We will update you when more information is available.