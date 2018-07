× Lip-synching Lafourche deputies are the ‘Guardians of the Bayou’

Thibodaux, LA: Chasing bad guys? Done that. Arresting miscreants? Yep. Helping citizens safely cross the street? Check. So what’s left for the boys in blue in the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office?

Cue the music!

The “carpool karaoke craze” begun by CBS talk show host James Corden has reached the Louisiana bayou, baby.

So crank it up and enjoy. And keep that seat belt fastened.