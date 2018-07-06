‘Know Before You Go’ for summer vacation with Yelp New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yelp New Orleans' Morgan Lewis discusses local places and services to go before you head on vacation.

Retail outlets that can get you vacation ready:

Tchoup Industries

1115 St Mary St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Shop hours are 11am-6pm those days except 12pm-5pm Sunday

Owned by Patti Dunn. All items are made in New Orleans with all materials sourced in the United States. While everything we'll have in studio is available year-round, she does have some great tropical palm printed items in-store now (pictures attached).

Our most popular Travel Picks:

Ditty Bag (for toiletries)

Roulez Backpack or Travel Tote as large carry on bag

Mini Convertible or Fanny Pack as flat-packing day bag for once you arrive to your destination

Phina

3013 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Mon - Thu 11am - 6pm

Fri - Sat 11am - 7pm

Sun 11am - 4pm

3717 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70002

Mon - Sat 9am -6pm

Closed Sunday

Named after the sisters' great grandmother Josephine, has two locations, one on Magazine and the other in Metairie on Veterans Blvd next to Barnes & Nobles. Owned by sisters Jenny McGuinness and Jessica Woodward with their mother Linda Dalton, they've got oodles of great stuff to get folks vacation-ready.

Pet Boarding - Don't forget about your four-legged children if you can't bring them along.

Attached videos of what to look up. Can mention Sarah's Pet Care Revolution is pretty highly rated, and shows services she provides. You can Request a Quote directly from her Yelp page for the services you're looking for.

Home Security - Camera Installation

While it's exciting to go on vacation, it's a good rule to remember not to mention on social media exact dates they're going out of town. Can look up Security Camera Installation for options and see local reviews from folks on how they felt about different services there even mentioning owners names and timeliness. Just something to help give you piece of mind while you're enjoying your summer.