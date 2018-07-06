Hurricane Beryl forms in the Atlantic Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The first Atlantic Hurricane of the season has formed this morning. We are tracking Hurricane Beryl that is a Category 1 storm, that just formed in the Tropics this Friday. Right now it has 75 mph winds, slowly inching west towards the Lesser Antilles with pressure at a about a 1000 mb.

Meteorologist Adam Bowles says it's going to make its way towards the Lesser Antilles this weekend arriving in that area very early in the morning on Monday. But, that area has a really high amount of wind shear. This will likely tear the storm apart before it can even reach the U.S. We will keep tracking this as it inches westward.

Watch the forecast video above for the full forecast and Beryl's latest track. Follow Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram: @adambowlestv for the latest updates.