Hollywood South News with Jabari: Celebrities at Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS -- The biggest story this week is Essence Fest at the New Orleans Convention Center. People fly in from all over the world to attend the three-day expo which includes free seminars covering everything from hair products to life empowerment speeches. Celebrities will also be in the Big Easy.

Queen Latifah will perform for the first time at the 2018 Essence Festival.

The 2018 Essence lineup is filled with female musical superstars, from Latifah to Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and many more.

When you walk down the streets of New Orleans during Essence Fest, there's no telling who you'll run into!