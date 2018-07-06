Find of the Week: Kiddush cup that belonged to early German immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - News with a Twist has teamed up with the Historic New Orleans Collection to bring you a unique find each week from the museum's vaults.

Kiddush is a blessing spoken over wine during a Jewish holiday, and this Kiddush cup tells an amazing story.

The cup's inscription reads "As a testimony of the faithful discharge of his duties as president. April 1859."

Simon Sherwin was the first president of the Hebrew congregation of Temem Direk, the first orthodox Jewish community in New Orleans to have their own synagogue.

German and Prussian Jewish immigrants had flooded into New Orleans in the 1850's following political unrest in Europe.

This cup is made by two highly skilled German silversmiths--Berard Terfloth and Kristoff Christian Kookler.

The German population would contribute richly to the culture, even introducing the according to Cajun music.

In addition to the cup, they have a huge silver service --made for Francis Hatch-- the head of the Confederate Custom House.

