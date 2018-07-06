Essence Festival to feature New Orleans fashion designers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Essence festival is teaming up with Nola Fashion Week to showcase all of this year's hottest trends.

A fashion show will take place on Sunday, July 8th, at the beauty sound stage, and it will feature local designers like Kristine Pichon.

"Nola fashion week is owned under and founder Tracee Dundas, and she asked me to be a part of this Essence Fest first year," says Pichon.

Pichon has been a designer for decades, and says her style could be considered vintage, classy, and sexy.

"I always describe my designs as the new era of class where I always went back to the 50's or the 40's, kind of like the 60's, but put a modern twist onto how a woman should look. She can take the trends and actually put them together in a very sophisticated way, but she can also be classy and sexy at the same time," says Pichon.

"I've shown in Nola Fashion Week, when I was in New York. I would do different like little shows, but this platform is more of a universal audience where more people from all over can get just a what New Orleanss brings to fashion. Some other designers will be a part of this event, so I think it will be very exciting to show throughout all the years, what I've been working towards," says Pichon.

If you want to leave Essence Festival this year looking like a runway model, then you have a chance.

Designers are having a sample sale on Saturday, July 7th from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 603 St. Joseph Street in New Orleans.