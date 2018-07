Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND, MS - This year on the Fourth of July, groups of artists convened on the beach in Waveland, Mississippi, for a sand sculpture building contest.

The hot summer season is the best time to build castles in the sand on the beaches of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The first annual Sand Sculpture Contest brought together children of all ages to see how creative they could get.

A huge fiddler crab soon took shape.

What’s the best sand sculpture you have ever made?