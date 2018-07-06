All about team for Big Freedia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Busy is probably the best way to describe Big Freedia's touring schedule, but for the Queen Diva there's a higher purpose. In fact, Freedia's been so busy that she couldn't tell us just how many days they've been on the road this year.

Freedia says, "A lot I can't keep up with the number, it's been such a blessing to be able to work. Some artists are not even working at all and i'm just grateful for all the opportunities to to keep putting New Orleans and the culture on the map"

The latest opportunity to shine was last week's BET Experience and Freedia and her dancers delivered.

One factor often overlooked with star performers is the team they employ and are responsible for.

According to Freedia, "You have to be able to divide the pie. I can't have it all. It takes a team of people to help to run an manage me, to background me, to travel on the road with me. to do my hair my makeup my nails, It's a way for me to also help people in my city."

On the record, the year has been a big one with the release of her EP 3rd Ward Bounce, and appearing on Drake's #1 hit 'Nice For What'. In fact, Big Freedia's song Karaoke has streamed over 1 million times. It's the biggest hit of Freedia's career.

Said Freedia, "It's a blessing to be able to continue to love what I do, and to have people behind you that believe in you and that believe in my craft"

Big Freedia performs 2 sets Sunday night, beginning at 8:30 in the Superlounge at the Essence Festival.