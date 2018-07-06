× 4-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La.– The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accidental shooting death of a four-year-old girl.

Deputies were called to a home in 500 block of Pierre Street in Chalmette around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found a girl who had been shot. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says the shooting appears to be accidental.