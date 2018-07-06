× 15-year-old arrested for shooting woman in leg with paintballs

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a woman in the leg with a paintball gun while she was on a riding lawnmower.

The victim was on her company’s riding lawnmower along Desire Parkway on June 29 when a gray Chevrolet Impala pulled up near her.

Someone in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle fired two paintballs at the victim, striking her in the lower right leg, according to the NOPD.

The victim recorded the car’s license plate number, and the NOPD issued a press release on July 5 naming the owner of the vehicle, 49-year-old Cheryl Elphage, as a person of interest in the case.

Later on that day, the 15-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Fifth District police station.

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of simple battery and criminal mischief.