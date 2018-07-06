× 1 person killed by California wildfire

One person has died as a result of a wildfire in Northern California, officials said Friday.

The Klamathon Fire has burned 8,000 acres near the state’s border with Oregon.

Neither the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection nor the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department gave details about the person who died. The agencies were still trying to notify the person’s relatives.

The blaze, which started Thursday, prompted authorities to briefly shut down Interstate 5 on Friday in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The fire is 5% contained and has destroyed nine structures, Cal Fire said. The blaze is one of about 10 major fires burning in the state, the largest of which is known as the County Fire.

It has burned more than 88,000 acres in Napa and Yolo counties and is 37% contained.

A 350-acre brush fire in east San Diego County is chewing up homes in the densely populated suburb of Alpine. Cal Fire authorities do not have an exact number of homes destroyed immediately available, but aerials show at least a dozen.

One firefighter suffered burns while working on structure protection at a mobile home park near where the fire began, according to Olivia Walker, a spokeswoman for Cleveland National Forest.

Hundreds of people living and working in the vicinity have been evacuated.

More than 4,000 firefighters are battling the wildfires and extreme heat is likely to complicate things for them. Some areas were expected to see temperatures in the 100s on Friday.