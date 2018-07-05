× EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

President Donald Trump said Trump he has accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!” Trump tweeted Thursday.