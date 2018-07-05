× Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 2 formed on Thursday morning out in the middle of the Atlantic. The system is very small and compact, but winds have increased enough around a center to make it a depression.

The low will continue to move west over the next few days. It is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl by the weekend. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps the storm on the low end of intensity.

As this system moves west over the next few days wind shear and forward speed will increase. Both will keep the storm weak along with the very small size. By early next week this is forecast to dissipate into a remnant low continuing west.

At this point there is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico and there is not expected to be one. However as always during hurricane season it makes sense to be prepared now in case a storm comes this way.