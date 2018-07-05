Teen killed at sleepover by alleged gang members in apparent case of mistaken identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A teenager spending the night at a friend's house in Brooklyn was shot and killed by alleged gang members in an apparent case of mistaken identity, sources told WPIX.

“I’m never going to see my son again,” said Paula Aumack, with a picture of her son on her T-shirt and while fighting back tears.

She sat feet from a mini memorial to her 18-year-old son Genesis Wilson outside the apartment where he lived.

“It doesn’t even matter why," Aumack said. “I don’t care about the why. I just want to know who do you think that you are?"

Wilson was a big gaming enthusiast and went by the nickname Sega. That is what the 18-year-old was doing in late May inside a friend’s house in the Canarsie neighborhood of the borough.

Police sources said three gang members seen in surveillance video snuck into the backyard looking for a different person known to hang out there.

Wilson had decided to spend the night and was crashing on a bed by a back window.

Police said, in a case of mistaken identity, the gang members fired through the window, killing Wilson as he lay in bed.

The case has drawn comparisons to the slaying of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman Feliz in the Bronx. In that instance, a 15-year-old was allegedly mistaken for a rival gang member, chased into a bodega then dragged outside and hacked to death by a group of men accused of being Trinitarios gang members.