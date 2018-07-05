State Police arrest 3 ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER - Three suspected members of the “Felony Lane Gang” have been arrested after a traffic stop on I-10 in Kenner.

Louisiana State Troopers pulled over a 2018 Kia Sorento at the Veterans Boulevard I-10 off ramp on July 3 for seat belt violations.

During the traffic stop, Troopers noticed some inconsistencies when they ran the information of the vehicle’s three occupants - 39-year-old Vanessa Fisher of Boerne, TX, 24-year-old David Heller Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and 25-year-old Latoj Banks of West Palm Beach, FL.

When the Troopers searched the vehicle, they discovered 11 driver’s licenses from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Colorado, and Illinois along with 22 credit cards, five checkbooks, and three social security cards.

They also found about $12,500 in cash, 40 grams of marijuana, three window rescue punchers, and 14 wigs of various styles hidden inside the vehicle, according to the LSP.

Fisher, Heller, and Banks are thought to be a part of a group of robbers from South Florida that target the parking lots of health clubs, parks, and daycare centers.

Felony Lane Gang members use the window rescue punches to smash vehicle windows, grab purses and bags from within the vehicles, and then have women dress up in wigs to match the appearance of the victims in order to withdraw funds at banks.

Troopers issued a warning about the operation on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page on June 28.

The trio have been booked on charges of No Seat Belt, Possession of Marijuana, Conspiracy to Commit Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud.

More charges in other jurisdictions are likely in the ongoing investigation, according to the LSP.