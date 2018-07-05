× Plant a kiss on NOLA: Lipstick & Laughter show at Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS– A fun comedy show called, “Lipstick-N-Laughter” will take place at The Joy Theater on July 5th.

The show features comedians Geneva Joy, Kym Whitley, David A. Arnold, Ms. Pretty Ricki, and Maija DiGiorgio. The show is hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

Sherri Shepherd is best known for her TV show roles on “Suddenly Susan,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and “The View.”

Geneva Joy is a hilarious emcee on Bourbon Street. Many know her as the creator and host of the very popular “BingOh,” an adult game night, and “Cuffing Season,” which is a speed dating event. Geneva Joy also assembled a group of women comics in to New Orleans which has blossomed into the “Black Girl Giggles Comedy Festival.”

In addition to the comedy show their will be a “Power of Lipstick Pop-Up Lipstick Bar NOLA” which is a unique safe beauty experience for Essence Festival attendees, showcasing a new luxurious line of lipsticks designed specifically for women of color. Attendees will receive free lipstick makeovers to find that right shade to rock with their festival attire as they attend various Essence Festival activities. The bar also features the exclusive Power of Lipstick Collection and lipstick displays, available for purchase or pre-order. Brand ambassadors will be on site to share details about the collection, explain the safe beauty properties of the lipstick and to share the Power of Lipstick initiative.

The Power of Lipstick Pop-Up Lipstick Bar” will be at Poydras & Magazine streets on Friday July 6th through Sunday July 8th.

