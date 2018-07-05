NOPD looking for woman who pulled knife on beauty store employee in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women after one of them was caught shoplifting at an Algiers business and the other pulled a knife on the store’s employees.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on June 29 at a beauty shop in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle Drive, according to the NOPD.

An employee spotted one of the women placing an item into her purse and confronted her about it.

An argument ensued, during which the other woman allegedly pulled a knife out and threatened the store employee with it, according to the NOPD.

The two women then fled in a black Nissan Altima with a Tulane license plate number 1624.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the women is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.