NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is looking for a “porch pirate” captured on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of an Uptown home.

The man can be seen on the porch of a house in the 300 block of Eleonore Street around 8 a.m. on June 26, according to the NOPD.

He grabbed a package that had recently been delivered and fled.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.