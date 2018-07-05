× New Orleans Police investigating overnight shooting on I10 West at Orleans Ave

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on Interstate 10 West at Orleans Avenue on the 4th of July.

It happened just after 11 p.m., a male victim arrived via private conveyance to an area hospital suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

After further investigation, detectives were later able to determine that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on I-10 when he sustained an apparent gunshot wound emanating from another vehicle in the area.

The incident was later confirmed as an aggravated battery by shooting

The scene for this incident is not active at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.