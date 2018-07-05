Man riding stolen ATV arrested after leading police on wild chase

THIBODAUX, LA – A man riding a stolen ATV led police on a wild chase that continued on foot after he slammed the ATV he was riding into a house.

A Thibodaux Police Officer spotted two men riding off-road vehicles near the intersection of Plantation Road and Ridgefield Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on July 4.

The two men sped off, and TPD officers convened in a high-speed pursuit.

One of the men steered his ATV into an apartment complex and escaped, but the other, 19-year-old Daronti Wesley continued to speed away from the officers.

The chase came to a halt when Wesley slammed into a house in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers found him standing in the front yard of the home, but Wesley bolted on foot before they could arrest him.

Wesley led police through “countless” backyards in the neighborhood, according to the TPD, before officers were able to catch up to him and arrest him.

Wesley has been arrested and charged with felony Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, felony Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and other charges.

He remains jailed at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a bond of $50,100.