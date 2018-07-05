Life on the beach is not rocket science, for this kid, it’s marine science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms - When you finally graduate from high school, you deserve some time off.

You deserve some time on the beach.

And that's what WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood finds in this week's Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

This "Wild Bill's Amazing Kid" is Jake Gardner.

Jake is eighteen.

He just graduated from Saint Stanislaus, a school for boys in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi since 1854.

It's operated and owned by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.

When Jake Gardner graduated, he had plans to spend time on the beach. After all, it's right across the street from Saint Stanislaus.

And that's where he is.

Wild Bill asks Jake Gardner, "when you imagined life of the beach this summer, it this the picture you saw in your head?"

Jake Gardner says, "no I saw myself with friends and on a boat and then I decided I really wanted to give back to the school.

The school is his school, Saint Stanislaus in Bay Saint Louis. Mississippi. The school runs a summer camp where Jake just became a camp counselor.

Kids come from across America to study marine science in Mississippi.

Jake Gardner says, "they're doing things they've never done before, seeing things they've never seen before."

One thing they've probably never seen before, an18-year old giving up his first summer of freedom.

Jake Gardner says simply as a group of kids around him digs in the sand, "I love being out here, i love this stuff.

Some of this stuff, they look at some of this stuff under a microscope back inside the school in a lab. Maybe they're also looking into their future.

Wild Bill says "let me guess just like Henry who's a camper here from Oklahoma and Keaton who's here from Louisiana, you, Jake Gardner were also a camper right here back in your day."

Jake admits, "no I actually wasn't, but I wish I came here as a kid."

"They're learning things at this age that i didn't learn until my junior or senior year in high school."

Jake says, "I didn't even know what phytoplankton was when I was their age!"

Wild Bill adds to that, "I still don't!"

Soon, the beach boy says good bye to summer and heads to college to Ole Miss.

That's where he plans to study banking and finance.

He heads off leaving a camp full of kids forever, richer from digging deep for something in the sand.

Camp Stanislaus is four week's worth of life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where kids learn marine science on the beach.

They even get out in pontoon boats for a lesson on life out on the water.