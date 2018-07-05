Injured worker rescued from 3rd floor of WWII Museum construction site

Posted 12:09 PM, July 5, 2018, by

Photo courtesy New Orleans EMS

NEW ORLEANS – A construction worker was injured this morning at the WWII Museum.

The 32-year-old worker was on the third story of a construction site when he was injured, according to tweets posted on the City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services official Twitter account.

Firefighters and EMS personnel conducted a “high angle rescue” that shut down traffic in the 1000 block of Magazine Street just before 11 a.m.

The worker sustained several injuries and he was transported to a trauma center, according to New Orleans EMS.

No further information on the condition of the worker has been released.

Related stories