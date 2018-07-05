× Injured worker rescued from 3rd floor of WWII Museum construction site

NEW ORLEANS – A construction worker was injured this morning at the WWII Museum.

The 32-year-old worker was on the third story of a construction site when he was injured, according to tweets posted on the City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services official Twitter account.

Firefighters and EMS personnel conducted a “high angle rescue” that shut down traffic in the 1000 block of Magazine Street just before 11 a.m.

The worker sustained several injuries and he was transported to a trauma center, according to New Orleans EMS.

No further information on the condition of the worker has been released.

We’re active in the 1000 block of Magazine with @NOLAFireDept– construction worker fell on the 3rd story. High angle rescue in progress. Avoid the area due to emergency vehicles blocking traffic. @nolaready More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/MoyTJn8oo5 — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) July 5, 2018

UPDATE: 32 year old male, construction worker injured on the 3rd floor of building site. Extensive high angle rescue performed with @NOLAFireDept. Patient transported to Trauma Center with several injuries. Scene is clear. @nolaready — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) July 5, 2018